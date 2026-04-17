Juventus are reportedly facing disappointment in its pursuit of Antonio Rudiger, with the defender now said to be leaning towards remaining at Real Madrid.

The German international is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking elite experience without a transfer fee. Juventus have been among several sides monitoring his situation closely and hoping to secure his signature.

Juventus Interest Frustrated

The Bianconeri view Rudiger as one of the most accomplished defenders potentially available on the market. His leadership, physical presence, and experience at the highest level made him a priority target as Juventus seeks to strengthen its back line.

Rudiger’s previous experience in Serie A had also been seen as a positive factor, with the player considered open to a return to Italian football. This encouraged Juventus’ belief that a move to Turin was realistic if contract talks in Spain failed to progress.

For a period, it appeared the defender could be heading towards the exit at Real Madrid, increasing optimism among interested clubs.

Madrid Renewal Favoured

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the situation has now changed significantly, with Rudiger leaning towards signing a new contract with the Spanish side rather than joining Juventus.

The report further states that he is prepared to accept a reduction in salary if required in order to extend his stay. That willingness is likely to strengthen Real Madrid’s position and reduce the chances of a summer departure.

This development represents a setback for Juventus, which had identified the defender as a valuable addition without the need for a transfer fee. However, the club are not expected to dwell on the disappointment.

Juventus are understood to have alternative defensive targets under consideration and can quickly redirect its efforts elsewhere. Their objective remains to recruit the right profiles to improve the squad and ensure they are better equipped to challenge for honours next season.