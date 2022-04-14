Rudiger vs Bremer: Who will be easier for Juventus to sign?

Max Allegri prides himself in building teams with a strong defence, which he believes is important for overall success.

The Juventus manager is often slammed for his defensive approach to games, but he still believes it is very important that a team has a solid defence behind it.

Because of this, the Bianconeri are likely to shop for some new defenders on the market in the next transfer window.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in recent months, but two of them stand out among Juve’s defensive targets.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Torino’s Gleison Bremer are the main defenders who have consistently been linked with a move to Juve.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are more likely to bring Rudiger back to Serie A as he winds down his time at Chelsea because a move for Bremer is tricky considering the rivalry between them and his present club.

Juve FC Says

Apart from the difficulty it would take to bring Bremer to the Allianz Stadium, Rudiger is a much more accomplished defender and we all know Allegri loves to sign players he knows will certainly deliver.

But Bremer is much younger and could offer us several more years of quality football. He also has room for improvement.