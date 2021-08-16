Rugani can still leave Juventus this summer as Napoli waits on the sidelines

Daniele Rugani could still secure a move away from Juventus in this transfer window, with Napoli looking to sign the Italian defender.

He spent last season on loan at Rennes and Cagliari and after Juve sold Merih Demiral, they promoted him to fourth choice centre back at the club.

That position doesn’t promise enough playing time and leaving them for a club where he can play more regularly could be helpful to him.

Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia claims Napoli has received an interest in their Greek defender, Kostas Manolas from Olympiacos.

The former AS Roma man is already 30 and might be very interested in a move back home to continue his career.

The report claims that Napoli might accept the offer and they would certainly replace him.

Rugani has emerged as the preferred defender for Luciano Spalletti.

He was declared surplus to requirements last season and was loaned out of Juve to get playing time.

The return of Massimiliano Allegri could hand him more chances to play as he was a key member of the returning manager’s squad before 2019.

But he is still behind the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in the pecking order.