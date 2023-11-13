These days, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are tirelessly working on contract renewals.

While Federico Gatti and Manuel Locatelli have already inked new deals, many more are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

With a contract expiring at the end of the season, Daniele Rugani should be one of the first to reach an agreement with the club which secures his future beyond the summer.

Moreover, the defender’s return to prominence should accelerate the procedure on this particular front.

The 29-year-old has been a benchwarmer for most of his spell in Turin which dates back to 2015. Nevertheless, he’s proven himself to be a reliable presence at the back in recent weeks while filling in for the injured Danilo.

But while the Italian has certainly earned his new contract, he’ll have to accept lower figures.

According to TuttoJuve, Rugani will sign a new Juventus contract that comprehensively reduces his wages.

While the defender currently earns around 3 million euros per season as net wages, his new deal will almost halve his salary.

The source expects him to pocket similar figures to Gatti, that is around 1.5 million in addition to bonuses.

This new salary will be in line with the club’s current financial parameters implied since Maurizio Arrivabene’s tenure as Juventus CEO.

This season, Rugani has thus far made six Serie A appearances. He scored a goal in his most recent outing, helping Juventus beat Cagliari 2-1.