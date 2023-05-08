Rugani could leave Juventus in the summer to find more game time

Daniele Rugani has hardly played at Juventus this season, but he often does well when given a chance to prove his worth.

The defender has been a key player for the club and remains one man they can trust when the players above him in the pecking order are unavailable to play.

Yet this could be his last season at Juve as the Bianconeri struggle to give him the playing chance he wants.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Rugani now wants more game time and is willing to leave the club.

If his situation does not change in the summer, the defender will ask for a transfer away and the Bianconeri might grant his wish.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has not been good enough, and Federico Gatti has recently done better than him.

We need new players who will be effective and it might be smart to offload him and sign a replacement when this term finishes.

We should not expect to make a lot of money from his transfer, considering he has not been a regular for us for some time now.

If he does not get better in the remaining games of the term, it is okay for us to cash in on him.