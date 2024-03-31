Daniele Rugani is set to remain at Juventus until 2026 as the club works to retain one of its loyal players.

Although Rugani hasn’t seen much playing time since Max Allegri’s return, he is regarded as a leader in the Bianconeri dressing room.

When given the opportunity to play, he consistently delivers excellent performances, and he has a reputation for being durable, with a low susceptibility to injuries.

These qualities should make him a desirable starter at another top Italian club, especially considering his current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

While Rugani is already eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs, he has expressed his commitment to staying with Juventus, and the club is prepared to reward him with a contract extension.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Rugani is not expected to depart the club like Alex Sandro, and Juventus is gearing up to offer him a new two-year deal.

The Bianconeri intend to extend his contract until 2026, and it’s anticipated that he will have signed the extension before the end of next month.

Juve FC Says

Rugani may not play much, but he is an influential player in our dressing room and has more to give to the team.

Keeping him is a smart idea because it guarantees we have a reliable defender to consider as a backup option.