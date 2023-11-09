Daniele Rugani has been in excellent form at Juventus in the past few weeks as he filled in for the injured Danilo.

The defender is usually at the bottom of the pecking order among the club’s defenders, which means he doesn’t get many opportunities to play when others are available.

Nevertheless, Rugani has proven to be a reliable option and is now set to secure a new deal at the club due to his impressive performances for Max Allegri’s team.

Juventus is confident that he will continue to perform well and believes he deserves a contract extension. Additionally, the defender is content in Turin, making it likely that he will easily agree to the new contract.

He has also discussed his relationship with Allegri and received valuable advice from Giorgio Chiellini about having a long career in the game.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

I have a wonderful relationship with Allegri, who has always had nice words for me. Feeling the coach’s trust is always important. Over the years the body gets older, but the mind becomes more mature.

“Chiellini always told me that the best part of his career was experienced after the age of 33. When I’m put on the field I always try to give my best, I’m happy with the continuity I’m having this year.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been a very good player in the last few weeks and we need to keep him in the squad as a backup option.

The centre-back is not showing any sign of regressing, so we do not need to discard him because signing another backup centre-back will be hard.