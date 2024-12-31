Juventus may be forced to address their defensive crisis in the upcoming transfer window, and recalling Daniele Rugani from his loan spell at Ajax has been suggested as a potential solution. The Italian defender has been a regular for the Dutch side this season, gaining valuable game time and performing consistently.

Juve’s defensive options have been significantly weakened by the loss of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, both sidelined due to injuries. Surprisingly, the club has also excluded Danilo from their technical project and made him available for transfer, further reducing their defensive depth. These developments underscore the urgent need for reinforcements at the back.

With limited financial resources to sign new defenders in January, recalling Rugani could be a pragmatic move. However, the centre-back himself does not anticipate a return to Turin. When asked about the possibility, Rugani expressed his contentment at Ajax and praised Juventus coach Thiago Motta for his honesty in communicating that he was not part of the club’s plans. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Honestly, I don’t think about it. I’ve digested everything, I don’t bear any grudges towards the club: the relationship with the club is excellent. I’m very happy at Ajax, and Thiago Motta was very sincere and direct with me on the first day of the training camp: he told me that I wasn’t part of the technical project. So frank, that I don’t think he can change his mind after a few months. One can agree or not with the choice, but I appreciated Motta’s sincerity, he was clear and correct with me. It would have been much worse to live in doubt for two months.”

Rugani’s comments suggest that he has moved on from Juventus and is focused on continuing his career in Amsterdam. While recalling him might appear logical given Juve’s current predicament, it seems unlikely that the player or the club will pursue such an option.

Rugani has been deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus for some time, and unless the situation drastically changes, the Bianconeri will need to look elsewhere to strengthen their defence in January.