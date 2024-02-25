Juventus hero Daniele Rugani expresses hope that the Bianconeri will embark on a winning streak after their hard-fought 3-2 victory against a resilient Frosinone side. This triumph marked a crucial turnaround, halting their four-game winless streak.

Rugani, who emerged as the hero with a late winner, is optimistic that this victory will serve as a catalyst for the team to secure more wins. Juventus has faced challenges in recent weeks, but Rugani believes this triumph could mark the beginning of a more positive phase that could propel them to success in both the league and cup.

With a talented squad at their disposal, the Bianconeri have the capability to reenter the title race and secure victories consistently. Rugani and the fans now anticipate a positive run of form for Juventus in the upcoming matches.

Speaking after the game, Rugani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Unfortunately, these moments can happen, in an instant you find yourself in it. Maybe you do five months great, it really took you five months to build, then in 15 days you ruin or in any case, you risk jeopardizing everything. So we are We were also lucky today to bring it home and in my opinion, it must be a starting point for the next ones.”

Juve FC Says

We were always going to win a game, and Frosinone became the opponent we beat.

There will be tougher games ahead, and we need to use this match as an inspiration to earn more wins.