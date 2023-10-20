Daniele Rugani is poised to secure a starting position for Juventus in their upcoming match against AC Milan due to an injury suffered by Danilo.

Rugani has been content serving as a backup at the club for a while, with the team often favouring other, more highly-regarded defenders.

Max Allegri values Rugani as a member of his squad and tends to provide him with opportunities when players higher in the pecking order are unavailable.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Rugani is the preferred choice to replace the injured Danilo in the game against Milan, and Juventus has a plan in place to offer him a new contract.

Currently earning a salary of 3 million euros per season, the report suggests that he is willing to accept a 50% pay cut in exchange for extending his contract until 2026. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and Rugani is likely to agree to the offer.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been very loyal to us, even though he does not get much recognition at the club.

His presence in the dressing room is significant, especially because of the Italian youngsters in the group who look up to him.