Daniele Rugani remains keen on staying at Juventus despite his contract expiring in the summer.

The defender has been one of Juventus’ most experienced players for some time and serves as a valuable influence in the dressing room.

Having been with Juventus for much of his professional career, Rugani desires to conclude his playing days with the Bianconeri.

Despite primarily serving as a backup, Rugani has consistently impressed when given the opportunity to play, earning appreciation from the Bianconeri hierarchy.

Approaching the end of his contract without a new offer on the table, several clubs are eyeing the opportunity to capitalise on Juventus’ reluctance to extend his contract.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Rugani has received multiple offers to depart from the Allianz Stadium, but he remains uninterested and is determined to remain at Juventus.

Discussions regarding his future between his representatives and Juventus have taken place, but as of now, no concrete agreement has been reached.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is a fine player who has done well for us when he plays, and we need someone like that in the group.

He deserves a new contract, and we trust those in charge of the talks to find an agreement with his entourage as soon as possible.