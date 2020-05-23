Rugani: ‘It was a ‘strange’ month’

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani looked back on his ‘strange’ month after recovering from Coronavirus and life in lockdown.

Rugani was the first player in Serie A to test positive for COVID-19 but after a spell in self-isolation, he made a full recovery, along with his girlfriend.

“I’m very well; I’m in good spirits. I went through a strange month, but the important thing is that everything went well and I count myself lucky,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“It all started with a dose of fear in hearing the news. I was afraid of having transmitted the disease to my partner, who is pregnant.

“To be on the safe side, I decided to go immediately into isolation at Continassa and it was the best and most correct thing for everyone; I have to thank the doctors for their professionalism and for their skill in reassuring us.

“Certainly, getting out of this situation has given my partner and I a great deal of strength and positive energy.

“I watched the Bundesliga and it’s strange to see the stadiums and players separated on the bench, but it’s only right that we do everything possible to return to the pitch as safely as possible and that measures are followed for everyone’s health.

“My objective is to always give my maximum contribution to the team. If we had to start again, there will be many matches close together so it will be essential to be ready to help because we want to take home the collective objectives that we have set ourselves.”