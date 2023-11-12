Nowadays, Daniele Rugani is enjoying one of his best runs since joining Juventus in 2015.

The 29-year-old took advantage of Danilo and Alex Sandro’s absence to prove himself as a reliable defender at the back.

The former Empoli man has been solid in defense and even put his name on his scoresheet on Saturday.

Rugani scored his side’s second goal against the Rossoblu. While it was a scrappy finish, it proved to be the vital strike that separated the two sides since the Sardinians managed to pull one back through Alberto Dossena.

Following Juve’s 2-1 win, the centre-back expressed his delight with both the result and the goal.

“We are very happy to have scored goals from set pieces as we didn’t score many this season. Gleison was also aiming for it, we talked about it. I’m really happy to have scored and helped the team,” said the Italian in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“We go into the break with serenity, but we will need to recharge our batteries and be at our best for Inter.”

Rugani feels he has reached a stage in his career where he can be a role model for younger Juventus teammates.

“Many years have passed since I first joined the club. Most of the players who were reference points are gone.

“I can be a leader. I think it’s an important role now that we’re ushering in a young team. Even the less ‘front page’ players are important in the locker room.”

The defender admits his desire to return to the Italian national team at some point but insists that his priority is to do well at Juventus.

“I hope to return to the Azzurri. Everyone dreams of it. It would be a great satisfaction but it all goes through Juventus.

“I’m happy with the period we’ve had, we need to recharge ourselves and have another great month.”

Finally, Rugani revealed some of the best traits that characterize his coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“Calmness is his strength, as well as positivity and energy at all times. He has demonstrated it throughout his career.

“Now, he too will go into the break serene and happy.”