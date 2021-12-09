Rugani makes solid claim after Juventus beat Malmo

Daniele Rugani reckons Juventus has found more solidity after they beat Malmo in the Champions League last night.

The Bianconeri have struggled with consistency in this campaign and this has seen them lose to the likes of Sassuolo and Empoli.

But in the last few weeks, they have been in commendable form and the win against the Swedish club last night was their third consecutive win in all competitions.

Rugani, who earned a rare Juve start in the match, said afterwards that the team has found a balance now and would be keen to keep it instead of fluctuating as in previous weeks.

He told JTV via Il Bianconero: “We have found more solidity and more general balance of the team, now it is important to keep it and not go through ups and downs as in other moments of the season when we have taken steps backwards after doing good things. The results and league placements.”

Juve FC Says

Inconsistency has truly been a problem for the Bianconeri in this campaign, and now is the time for that to end.

The team has already fallen too far behind in Serie A and a run to the final of the Champions League would be jeopardised by continuously failing to win matches.

Rugani and the other players know we expect so much better from them and I am happy he is now admitting things haven’t been okay.

Hopefully, other team members share his view and they will work hard to ensure the team consistently wins games going forward.