Rugani nears Turin return, but not to Juventus

The only reason why Daniele Rugani joined the Champions League campaigners Rennes, was so that he could have more playing time.

But just 2 appearances in Ligue 1 and Champions League combined is far from playing regularly. Because of this, he might be returning to Turin soon.

Journalist, Alfredo Pedullà via Football Italia is reporting that the centre back is set to join Torino on loan for the rest of the season.

La Granata has been struggling and there is genuine concern that they might get relegated at the end of the campaign.

They are now looking to add him to their team so he can help them beat the drop.

The report says the directors of both teams will meet today to discuss the return of the 26-year-old to Italian football.

Rennes will need someone to fill in when he leaves, and Torino is prepared to offer Nicolas Nkoulou to them in a similar agreement.

Rugani came through the ranks at Empoli, but he finished his youth team career at Juventus after joining them in 2013.

But he has struggled to break the Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini partnership for much of his time with the champions.