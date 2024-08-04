Juventus defender Daniele Rugani isn’t a part of Thiago Mota’s plans, so he’s reportedly on the verge of signing for Ajax.

The 30-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s books since making the move from Empoli in 2015. He only spent one campaign away from Turin, spreading the 2020/21 season on loan between Rennes and Cagliari.

The experienced centre-back has recently signed a new contract that pushed back the deadline to June 2026.

However, he found himself on the outs since Motta’s arrival, reminiscent of Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, and Arkadiusz Milik among others.

But while some of his fellow outcasts are still facing uncertain fates, at least Rugani found some clarity regarding his next career step.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Italian is only one step away from joining Ajax.

The Roman newspaper reveals that it will be a dry loan without an obligation or an option to buy at the end of the season.

Yet, if Rugani manages to impress during his time in Amsterdam, then the two clubs could discuss a permanent move next summer.

The Lancers are coming off a disastrous campaign by their high standards where they finished fifth in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch giants are now hoping to reach the Europa League group stage. They are set to meet Panathinaikos in the final qualifying round.