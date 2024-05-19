Juventus defender Daniele Rugani greeted his former coach Max Allegri with an emotional farewell letter on social media.

The management decided to wield the axe on the 56-year-old’s second tenure at the club on Friday due to his behavior during the Coppa Italia final.

The Livorno native allegedly threatened and insulted Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago.

Allegri later apologized to the journalist and the two men were reconciled, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the the coach’s job.

Despite his controversial exit, Juventus players poured words of praise and appreciation for the departed manager.

For his part, Rugani credited Allegri for improving him as a player and person.

“Dear Mister, we worked together for seven years. They were rollercoaster years but I am proud to have faced them alongside you,” wrote the centre-back on his Instagram account.

“The sporting joy of great victories and trophies raised as well as painful defeats and difficult moments where the world seemed to fall on us.

“In all these moments we shared, your charisma and positivity have certainly made me grow and become a better man.

“Hence, I will forever be grateful. There would be so many anecdotes and things to talk about from these years, but now, I just want to say goodbye and thank you for all the values ​​you have passed on to me.

“Thank you, Mister, to everyone in the staff for the years we shared. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Rugani joined Juventus in 2015 and worked under Allegri’s guidance until 2019. The two then reunited when the coach returned for a second spell in 2021.