Daniele Rugani has penned an open letter to Leonardo Bonucci following the defender’s departure from Juventus to Union Berlin.

Bonucci, a Euro 2020 winner, had been a stalwart at Juventus for nearly a decade and his departure marked the end of a significant chapter in his career.

However, Bonucci’s time at Juventus was marred by fitness challenges in the previous season, and as a result, the club decided to part ways with him in the current campaign to make room for new players.

Despite his hopes for a potential return or a transfer to Lazio, neither scenario materialised, leading to his move to Union Berlin in Germany.

Rugani had a good relationship with the veteran and penned an open letter, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Dear Leo, we spent so many years together. In each of these I have always seen you as a great example to follow. reference figure to whom, especially in times of difficulty, it was enough to take a look to regain control. I have rarely met comrades with your mental strength, your confidence and your leadership. I am sure that all this will lead you to a future of other great challenges and satisfaction.

“I wish you the best but knowing your determination I’m sure it will be like this. Playing and fighting alongside you and living with you every day have always given me new stimuli and ideas to grow and improve without ever being satisfied. And for this I thank you and will always thank you. Good luck with everything and thank you.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci was a very influential player in our squad and the centre-back certainly influenced Rugani and other players.

They will miss him but are sure that his departure is for the greater good of the club overall.