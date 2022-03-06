Rugani ‘very happy’ with result despite ‘painful’ second half performance

Juventus claimed all three points with the 1-0 win over Spezia this evening, and Daniele Rugani insists the result was ‘important’.

The Old Lady has struggled a little for form of late, suffering three straight draws before beating Empoli and Fiorentina inside the last seven days, and our latest win means that we will finish the weekend six points clear of Atalanta who currently occupy fifth in the table.

It remains to be seen whether we should be taking more attention of those ahead of however, with the potential to claw our way back into the title race depending on our rivals results.

While it wasn’t our best performance by far, Rugani insists that it was an important three points however, but our spirit helped us to secure the win.

“This was a fundamental victory, and three very important points, and given Atalanta’s result it was important to win,” Rugani said after full-time as quoted by Juventus.com.

“We managed to take the game home; the second half was painful, Spezia had quality and played with four offensive players. However, it was clear that we wanted to win at all costs, and so it was. I feel very comfortable playing in the center alongside de Ligt, who is a great defender and is aggressive and physical. Obviously, I am also very happy with Giorgio and Leo. I am pleased to give my contribution, I see Allegri’s trust and I am very pleased about it”

It was a tough watch to be honest. Spezia sat back in the first half and clearly gained confidence after seeing us struggle to hurt them, and they used that confidence to come at us after the interval, but our defensive structure wasn’t to be beaten.

Allegri deserves credit for keeping us defending as a unit despite our continued personnel problems, and while that was enough to secure the three points today, we simply must work on our balance and our ball-retention if we are to find the level of consistency we will need to challenge higher up the table.

Patrick