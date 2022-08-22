Rugani vs Gatti: who will partner Bremer in Juventus’ defence today?

Max Allegri will be without Leonardo Bonucci when Juventus faces Sampdoria in Serie A today.
The Bianconeri defender has travelled with the squad, but he is not in perfect shape, and Juve will name the team without him in the starting XI.
Considering that they have lost Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, they could field a brand new defence combination in this game.
Summer signing, Gleison Bremer, is set to start as the Brazilian is now one of the first names on the team sheet.
However, who will be his defensive partner between Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani?
Gatti has not started a game in Serie A yet, but he is an Italy international and had his first cap in a tough game against England, and excelled.
Rugani is a veteran at the club, but he has never been a number one of any manager.
A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the veteran defender is likely to start against La Samp.
It seems Allegri does not want to risk starting two new centre-backs. Instead, he will combine Bremer with Rugani, who has spent more time with him.
Juve FC Says
Whichever combination Allegri settles for, the most important thing is that we get the team selection right.
With a strong team, we can get all the points, but a poor selection could cause the opposite outcome.
3 Comments
Would be ridiculous when he doesn’t start Gatti..
Why in the world would he be playing for Italy if he couldn’t play at that level or handle the pressure?!
because allegri`s favourites
if gatti`s not playing, and i expect allegri to go for rugani because, then you get what you don`t complain about, and agnelli takes the 9m a season gamble on the further slipppery slope of the reputation of our club and the confidence of young players that are uninspired to say the least, but allegri and bonucci`s scapegoats the most. why even have a mercato at all? these players will get us top 4 , if he plays the best ones, but we would be winning a scudetto and in 4ers of ucl maybe with a real coach. Apparently brendan rogers might walk soon…..