Rugani vs Gatti: who will partner Bremer in Juventus’ defence today?

Max Allegri will be without Leonardo Bonucci when Juventus faces Sampdoria in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri defender has travelled with the squad, but he is not in perfect shape, and Juve will name the team without him in the starting XI.

Considering that they have lost Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, they could field a brand new defence combination in this game.

Summer signing, Gleison Bremer, is set to start as the Brazilian is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, who will be his defensive partner between Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani?

Gatti has not started a game in Serie A yet, but he is an Italy international and had his first cap in a tough game against England, and excelled.

Rugani is a veteran at the club, but he has never been a number one of any manager.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the veteran defender is likely to start against La Samp.

It seems Allegri does not want to risk starting two new centre-backs. Instead, he will combine Bremer with Rugani, who has spent more time with him.

Juve FC Says

Whichever combination Allegri settles for, the most important thing is that we get the team selection right.

With a strong team, we can get all the points, but a poor selection could cause the opposite outcome.