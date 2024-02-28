Daniele Rugani continues to make efforts to stay relevant at Juventus whenever he gets the chance to play for the Bianconeri. His most recent notable contribution was scoring the winning goal as Juve defeated Frosinone 3-2 in Serie A.

Despite his positive impact on the team’s performance, Rugani has not received a new deal from the club. His current contract is set to expire in the summer, and he has not engaged in discussions with other clubs as his preference is to remain at Juventus.

Rugani remains hopeful that the Bianconeri will offer him a contract extension. His agent, Davide Torchia, has spoken about his client’s future, expressing Rugani’s desire to continue his journey with Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Rugani’s renewal? Juve has always shown great positivity towards him. For our part, there is total openness to the renewal and an agreement can be found. The question to ask now is: will they call us?”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has done well in the few games he played for us, and most people will want the club to keep him in the squad for another few campaigns.

Rugani is not pushing to start more games and is content with being a reserve player, which is good.

However, after signing Tiago Djalo, it could be that the club has already replaced him in their plans.