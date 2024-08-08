Daniele Rugani is one of the players that Juventus has told to find a new club, as he will not be part of Thiago Motta’s plans this season.

The defender signed a new contract at the end of last season, which initially seemed like a show of trust from the Bianconeri.

However, Rugani failed to impress Motta, and the new coach has made him available for transfer.

The Bianconeri have been calling for offers and are open to sanctioning a loan move.

He has caught the attention of Ajax in the Netherlands, and his entourage has initiated exploratory contacts with the Dutch giants.

However, no official bid has been made to Juve yet, as the Bianconeri wait to offload surplus players.

Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, is working on finding a solution, and a report on Tuttojuve claims he is currently in Turin to discuss the situation with Juventus.

While the defender does not seem close to finding a new club, Torchia has come to negotiate his future with the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been a fringe player at the club for several seasons, which is a clear sign that he is simply not good enough for our team.

Hopefully, we will find a new home for him in the coming weeks and move on with a squad of better players.