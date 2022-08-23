Rugani’s agent confirms the defender’s desire to stay at Juventus

In recent weeks, Daniele Rugani’s future became the topic of major speculations. Several reports linked the defender with a switch to a mid-table Serie A club, or even a transfer abroad.

Yet, the former Empoli man has thus far stayed put in Turin, and even started Monday’s match against Sampdoria.

In the absence of the injured Leonardo Bonucci, there was a ballot between Rugani and his new teammate Federico Gatti for a starting berth. Max Allegri eventually opted for the tried and trusted option, and to his credit, the 27-year-old delivered a decent performance at the back, which left his agent pleased.

Davide Torchia praised the chemistry between his client and Gleison Bremer, as the new pair managed to maintain a clean sheet on their first outing side-by-side, even if the final result was less than satisfactory for the club.

“For me, Daniele played very well. I saw a good harmony with Bremer. For them it was important not to concede a goal. Rugani is always ready when he’s needed,” says the player’s representative in an interview with TuttoJuve.

Torchia also confirmed the centre back’s desire to stay at Juventus, while admitting that he has received offers this summer.

“Daniele wasn’t on the market, but requests had arrived from some teams between Italy and abroad. Then it is up to Juventus to make a decision based on the requests received.

“There has never been any problems between us and the club. Daniele always had the desire to stay in Turin. He wants to play for this team.

“He always wants to be available, especially during this particular season, because of the World Cup in November. As the coach says, there will be room for everyone.”