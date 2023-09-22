Davide Torchia, the agent of Daniele Rugani, has emphasised that his client’s preference is to remain at Juventus, provided certain sporting assurances are met.

Although Rugani is not a regular starter at the Allianz Stadium, he is content with his current role and has not actively sought a transfer or more playing time. Max Allegri values him as a reliable backup player and recognises his contribution to the squad.

As a result, there have been indications that Juventus is interested in extending Rugani’s contract, considering him a valuable asset to the team.

Juventus boasts some of the top defenders in Italian football within their squad and continues to enhance their defensive options. Nonetheless, Rugani’s existing salary makes it challenging for him to secure a move elsewhere, and Juventus appears content to have him as part of their dressing room.

Torchia was speaking about his future recently and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is an idea on the part of the Bianconeri, who expressed it to us in a very friendly way in the person of sporting director Giuntoli. I am pleased to underline that we start from a technical base, they appreciate all his qualities, even those of belonging and there was this idea, which we welcomed positively.

“There will be a way to see each other and compare, it’s not a question of numbers. It’s important that the club and the coach are happy for him to continue here, the player also likes the idea, then there will be a way to talk about the numbers.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani is an essential player in our dressing room and he also steps up when the players above him on the pecking order cannot play.

This also makes him one of the squad’s most critical players, and we expect him to remain for the rest of this season.

In the summer, the club will decide whether to keep him or allow him to leave.