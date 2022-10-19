Rugani’s agent discusses his Juventus situation

Daniele Rugani is one of the longest-serving members of the current Juventus team, but the defender is struggling to get regular first team action.

We expected him to leave the club when they signed Glieson Bremer, but he remains an option to Max Allegri even though he rarely plays.

A player like him should be keen to leave in the next transfer window to help his chance of playing regularly and probably earn a return to the Italian national team.

However, his agent Davide Torchia maintains he is good enough for Juve, which is why he has played at least 100 games for the club.

He said via Tutto Sport:

“Obviously, I don’t want to advertise to anyone … I’m just saying that in football you analyze the facts. In certain roles, long-term reliability has an important specific weight.

“The roles, I mean, in which application and tenacity are needed. If you make 100 and pass Juventus matches, you are not there by chance. Mutual aid is not written in the Juventus title”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has failed to prove he is good enough for this Juve team and he will hardly be anything more than a backup option.

He risks falling further behind if Juve moves for a better centre back at the end of this season.

However, he is one of the best paid players in the league and he will struggle to find a club that matches his Juve pay.