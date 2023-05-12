Rugani’s agent discusses his uncertain future at Juventus

Daniele Rugani has struggled to play for Juventus in recent months and there are reports that he might leave the club at the end of this season.

Juve is rebuilding and reports have linked them with several new defenders, which shows they do not exactly believe in Rugani.

In the few games he has played this term, he has done well, but that might not be enough to earn him a new deal at the club.

He faces a big summer, especially if Juve signs at least one new defender for their squad and his agent has spoken about his future.

Davide Torchia says the most important thing now is for him to perform well and prove his worth.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Now, the problem is not an issue, the priority is to perform well and achieve results. At this moment, we are well aware of the situation both on and off the field for Juventus, but we do not know what decisions will be made.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is not a guaranteed starter at the club, but he is a useful squad member and we should keep him around unless we are adding new defenders to the group and not just one.

He might not play often, but he does well when he comes into the team to make a contribution.