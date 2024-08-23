Daniele Rugani has just left Juventus to spend the season on loan at Ajax, but his association with the Old Lady, which began in 2012, is not yet over.

The defender joined the Bianconeri from Empoli and has been with Juve for 12 years.

Although he has had several loan spells away from the Allianz Stadium, both he and Juventus have turned down multiple offers for a permanent transfer.

At the end of last season, it appeared that Rugani would finally depart as a free agent when his contract expired. However, Juventus extended his deal, and he now has a contract with them until 2026.

Rugani is spending this season on loan at Ajax because Thiago Motta did not trust him for regular playing time. His agent, Davide Torchia, has shed light on why Rugani has not left the club permanently until now.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Of course, there have been important clubs both English and Italian but he has never been inclined to leave Juve. And Juve has never wanted to sell him, despite important offers from an economic point of view; the Bianconeri would have considered leaving only if the player had stubbornly insisted, but Daniele has always wanted to stay. What I think is that it is one thing to stay six months/a year in a team like Juve, which “can happen”, it is another thing to stay eight years like him”.

Rugani has been a part of our story for the last decade, but he probably should consider his time at Juve as over.