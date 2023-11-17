Daniele Rugani has experienced a resurgence at Juventus this season, emerging as one of the key players for the club. Despite expectations that he would leave Juventus last summer, no suitable offers materialised for his services.

Previously considered a fringe player at the Allianz Stadium, Rugani has seized the opportunity in the absence of Danilo and Alex Sandro in recent weeks, delivering impressive performances. Juventus values his contributions, and there is hope that he will continue to maintain high standards.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club is reportedly planning to offer Rugani a contract extension. While some reports suggest ongoing talks between his representatives and Juventus, his agent has provided an update on the negotiations.

Davide Torchia said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We don’t have any appointments with Juventus, I hope they call me and that we can reach an agreement. I keep my feet on the ground, I’m very reasonable because I know how the world of modern football moves “Abroad? He would never have gone, it has always been good in Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been superb for us in the last few weeks and deserves a new contract at the club.

As one of our longest-serving members, we need him in that dressing room to help the youngsters.