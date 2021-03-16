Rugani’s agent claims his client wants to continue playing for Cagliari

After being relegated to a mere bench warmer in Turin, Juventus-owned defender Daniele Rugani seems to be enjoying his loan stint at Cagliari.

The 26-year-old was a part of the Bianconeri squad between 2015 and 2020, but the lack of playing time prompted him to leave the nest.

The center back joined Stade Rennais at the beginning of the current campaign, but was barely able to feature due to injury problems, and his loan spell in France was cut short.

Therefore, Juve had to find him another club in January, and the player ended up joining the struggling Cagliari.

However, after the appointment of new manager Leonardo Semplici, the Isolani’s results have been on the rise, and Rugani evencontributed with an unexpected winner against Bologna few weeks ago.

Thus, the player’s agent Davide Torchia claims that his client wants to remain in Sardinia beyond the current season.

“Let’s see how the season ends. I think Daniele was looking for a team that would offer him a fresh start. He needed that at 26,” Torchia told TMW Radio as translated by Football Italia.