Daniele Rugani has been in fine form in recent weeks, benefiting from consistent game time due to Danilo’s injury.

The defender, initially a fringe player at the club, has witnessed new defenders joining and surpassing him in the pecking order. Despite this, Max Allegri holds a favourable opinion of him, and the Bianconeri are even contemplating offering him a contract extension.

In the past few weeks, he has garnered praise nearly every time he takes the field for the club and delivered a good performance in their latest victory against Cagliari.

Fans believe he has regained top form and is now a significantly improved player. However, his agent, Davide Torchia, insists that Rugani has always been a talented player and has merely been underestimated.

He siad, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“No, I can’t say that. He has always had very good performances over the years, but we tend to forget. It’s not that we are discovering a player who had gone badly and is now doing great, he has always played well.

“It wasn’t never managed to have continuity due to the great champions present in the squad, because this was the fundamental reason, but now he is making the most of the opportunity and the trust given to him. A bit like what happened last year: the reconfirmation was earned for his good high-level performances, more for quality than quantity”.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been immense for us in the last few weeks and we need to tie him down on a new contract as soon as possible.

The defender deserves it, and we will also be better off with him still in the group next term.