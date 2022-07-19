Rugani’s agent reveals Juve’s stance on the defender’s future

Since signing for Juventus in 2015, many defenders have come and gone while Daniele Rugani remains at the club.

Aside from the 2020/21 campaign which he spent on loan between Stade Rennais and Cagliari, the defender has always been a part of the Old Lady’s first team.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old has never been able to cement himself a starting berth on a consistent basis.

Yet, his agent Davide Torchia expects him to remain at the Allianz Stadium for another season.

“At the moment Juve’s idea is to keep Daniele Rugani,” said the player’s representative in an interview with TMW Radio via JuventusNews24.

“We didn’t have the need to look elsewhere because the players wants Daniele to stay, even though It would have been easier for him to leave the club.”

JuveFC say

Naturally, even when a certain club wants to get rid of a player, the latter’s agent might not admit it, as it wouldn’t paint an ideal picture regarding his client.

In this case, it’s arguably tough to determine Juve’s actual stance on Rugani at this particular moment.

The club is undergoing a major makeover at the back following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

While it’s definitely true that the Bianconeri wouldn’t allow Rugani now, the scene could completely change if Federico Cherubini manages to sign Gleison Bremer and Nikola Milenkovic, as it would push the Italian further down in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old is currently one of the three remaining centre backs left at Max Allegri’s disposal, alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Gatti.