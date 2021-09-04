Rugani’s agent reveals the truth behind his rumoured interest from Napoli

Daniele Rugani was linked with a move away from Juventus in the last transfer window.

The defender had spent the last campaign on loan at Rennes and Cagliari after falling down the pecking order under Andrea Pirlo.

He returned to Juve with Massimiliano Allegri now in charge of the club and would have hoped to re-establish himself in it.

The Bianconeri showed faith in him when they sold Merih Demiral to Atalanta to promote him to the fourth choice centre back at the club.

However, several clubs still wanted to sign him and one of them is Napoli.

The Partenopei don’t exactly exchange players with Juve willingly, but rumours still linked them with a move for him as they looked to bolster their squad in the last transfer window.

He eventually remained at Juventus beyond the transfer window and his agent has now revealed that rumours of a move to Naples were untrue.

Davide Torchia said on Radio Marte as quoted by Calciomercato: “There will have been an appreciation but there has never been a real negotiation. The possible transfer would have been linked to the departure of a defender but Napoli it looks great as it is.”