Daniele Rugani is set to remain at Juventus beyond this season, as his agent confirms that talks have taken place between them and the club.

The defender has been a bit-part player for the Bianconeri for much of this season, but he has not complained about his lack of game time.

Instead, he works hard and plays well when a rare chance comes his way to wear the Bianconeri’s black and white shirt.

The club is impressed with his overall attitude and is now looking to keep him in the dressing room as a mentor to their younger players.

With many players in need of new deals at the club, Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, reveals that contracts will be renewed in the summer, once Juventus has secured Champions League qualification.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We had a very positive meeting with the club, to move from words to deeds we are waiting for the mathematical qualification of the team for the next Champions League because this is a fundamental step taken by the club in order to then be able to concentrate on the contractual situations of the players.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been a positive influence in the club and he deserves to get a new deal if he wishes to stay with us.