Rugani’s future at Juventus depends on what happens with Demiral

Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani are facing uncertain futures at Juventus and it has now been revealed that their stay at the club might depend on one another.

Demiral was the fourth choice at the club last season behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt.

Rugani was, however, sent out on loan initially to Rennes before he moved to Cagliari in the second half of the season.

The Italian is now back at the club and he is training with the rest of their squad in preseason, but his future remains unclear.

Calciomercato says Demiral insists he wants to leave and Juve is open to selling the Turkey international.

They have, however, set an asking price of 30m euros before he can leave the club for a new one.

The report says if he does eventually leave, Rugani would be promoted to the fourth choice centre back at the club.

For now, he is on stand-by as the Bianconeri continues to try to figure out what to do with their big squad.

If Giorgio Chiellini was leaving this summer, it would have been a straightforward decision to keep both defenders, but the club plans on giving the veteran a new deal and he will sign it when he returns from holiday.