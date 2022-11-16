Rugani’s partner reveals frightening details on house robbery attempts

While playing for the biggest football clubs in the world allows stars to enjoy luxurious lives, it also attracts some unwanted interest – the dangerous kind.

Unfortunately, several footballers in Italy and abroad have lately been the targets of robberies.

But in Daniele Rugani’s case, lightning struck twice, and in the short space of three weeks.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via La Repubblica, the partner of the Juventus defender, Michela Persico, revealed the terror she recently endured due to theft attempts.

The influencer said the first incident took place last month when she and her two-year-old son were alone in the house while Rugani had stayed at the Continassa training ground for the night.

Persico says she heard noise coming from the living room at 3am in the morning. Luckily, the thieves ran away once she turned on the lights. The police arrived shortly afterwards and launched an investigation.

Yet, this didn’t prevent another similar incident. Following Juve’s away fixture against Hellas Verona last Thursday, thieves once again attempted to break into Rugani’s house. But this time, the alarm went off and they failed to enter.

Persico says that she and her partner are now looking for a new house in Turin.

The report notes that Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba had all been victims of thefts in their houses between Turin and Moncalieri.