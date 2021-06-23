Rugani’s representative says he has a future at Juventus

The representative of Daniele Rugani, Davide Torchia has spoken about the defender’s future and debunked reports that he is unwanted at Juventus.

The centre-back spent last season out on loan, initially at French club Rennes, then Cagliari as he looked to keep playing regularly.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium and returns to the club this summer behind the likes of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt.

Some reports have claimed that he is unwanted by the Bianconeri and has been instructed to find a new club.

However, Torchia insists that his client is still a player of the Bianconeri and says the former champions haven’t told him to leave the club yet.

He told Tuttojuve.com: “I immediately deny any alleged rumor according to which Juve would like to get rid of Rugani regardless.

“No one slammed the door in our face . Daniele is a Juventus player, a club he has always been esteemed by. To date it is like this and no one has given us any signs of leaving.

“There is an excellent relationship, both human and professional, with the Juve managers. said that we are not included in the programs “.

His loan stint in France wasn’t inspiring, but he did better when he returned to Italy with Cagliari.

Massimiliano Allegri will have to decide which players are a part of his plans for the coming season and Rugani will hope he is kept on, even though there would be serious competition for a place in the starting XI.