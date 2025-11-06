With Luciano Spalletti now at the helm, things have drastically changed at Juventus, starting with the daily life at Continassa.

The Serie A giants resorted to the experienced manager’s services after sacking Igor Tudor last week on the back of a horrendous run of results.

The new boss has only been in charge since Friday, but his impact has already been felt, both on the pitch and at the club’s training facility.

Luciano Spalletti already implemeting his methods at Juventus

Spalletti began his Juventus stint with an away victory over Cremonese, before settling for a 1-1 draw on his Allianz Stadium bow against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, fans and observers reckoned the noticeable improvement in the team’s overall performance on both occasions, even though they’re expecting more satisfactory results.

Moreover, Tuttosport reveals three rules that Spalletti immediately implemented upon his arrival at the club.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

First of all, the 66-year-old has been in close contact with the staff entrusted with the maintenance of the training pitches at Continassa.

The manager has reportedly instructed them to cut the grass short, while identifying the length required for all three pitches, as he wants the ball to move rapidly. This tactic is designed to improve the players’ ball control.

Spalletti installs new training ground rules

Moreover, Spalletti had prohibited cell phone use during team meals, a tactic designed to strengthen player bonds by encouraging communication.

Finally, with the former Italy boss in charge, the starting lineup is no longer revealed on the eve of the contest, but only a few hours before the kickoff. The aim is to keep everyone on their toes and avoid any complacency.

Interestingly, the source notes that Inter boss Cristian Chivu has adopted the same tactic, which is unsurprising considering how the Romanian was a disciple of Spalletti, who coached him at Roma.

In addition to these three new rules, Spalletti has emphasised the importance of individual talks with his players, and has already engaged in discussions with Kenan Yildiz and Teun Koopmeiners regarding their roles on the pitch.