Rummenigge admits Juventus has a better squad now for the Champions League

Former Inter Milan forward Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has commented on Juventus’ chances of winning the UCL and insists they should compete for it and the Scudetto.

The Bianconeri have had a good start to this term domestically, but they will kickstart their European adventure with a match against PSG today.

It is a tough game, but it is just their first match of the group stage and it might not be so important at the end of the day.

Juve has mastered getting out of the group stage of the competition and Rummenigge expects them to do the same this term.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Perhaps Juventus, which have come from two difficult years in which they have had problems both in the league and in the Champions League, can go further in the Champions League. From Juve, everyone now expects a better season, in which you are fighting to win.

“The Scudetto and in Europe it goes further than in the second round. It seems to me that there is a lot of quality in the squad: the return of Pogba, the arrivals of Di Maria, Paredes and Kostic plus the other transactions concluded have strengthened the team.”

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs in the world and fans expect to see a good performance from the team every time they step on the pitch.

Our quest for another shot at European glory begins today and we expect to see our players play their best game against PSG.