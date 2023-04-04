Rummenigge compares Juventus to Bayern Munich

Former Inter Milan attacker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has commented on Juventus’ ongoing problems and admits they are as big as Bayern Munich is in Germany.

Juve has faced a very tough season off the field as they battle several prosecutions.

The Black and Whites have lost 15 league points, but they can still win the Europa League and the Italian Cup.

They face Inter in the semi-final of the latter competition and Rummenigge spoke about both clubs.

He says via Calciomercato:

“The Juventus? I made my first goals against them in Italy, in what was an unforgettable game. Today he is in difficulty as a club, his image has been soiled by the ongoing investigations: the -15 puts make their qualification in the Champions League very complicated, but it is true that they are doing well on the field. And a pity that what happened: Juve in Italy is like Bayern in Germany, it is a great image damage.”

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the world’s biggest clubs; even if we haven’t won the league since 2020, we are still the biggest in Italy, as the German has said.

Our current team is gradually working its way back to reckoning and could win the league title next season if it continues to develop well.

We expect the boys to do their best and reach the final of the Italian Cup because winning that competition will be a major boost for us.