Rummenigge defends Juventus for signing Di Maria

German football legend, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has rejected suggestions that Serie A is a competition for old players.

The Italian top flight usually attracts experienced heads from around the globe, and Juventus has also added the likes of Angel di Maria to their squad.

The Argentinian is well into his 30s, and PSG has just released him.

Juve also brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A in 2018, and several teams in the competition go for an experienced head over young players.

However, Rummenigge insists having a balance between young and old players in your squad is the way to go, and he tipped Di Maria to shine in the competition.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“In Germany, they always try to buy young people also to let them grow, sell them and make money.

“I always believe in ‘mixed,’ experience more youth. With Bayern we won that way. I don’t call them old, I call them experienced. Di Maria can still give something. He is valid.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has remained at the top of his game despite his age, and we should judge him by the level of his performance instead of his age.

If he remains fit, he should deliver some important performances for us in this campaign.