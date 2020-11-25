Rumours of former Juventus ace returning to Serie A demolished

Mario Mandzukic has been a free agent since he terminated his contract with Qatari club, Al-Duhail in July.

Being a former top star in Serie A with Juventus, he was linked with a move to several teams in the competition.

However, the summer transfer window closed without him making a move to any team.

The striker is 34 and he still has a lot of football to play, which explains why he keeps getting linked with a return to Italy.

The latest rumours have linked him with a return to AC Milan especially after Zlatan Ibrahimovic got injured recently.

Signing for Milan will help him return to the familiar territory of Serie A, but those rumours have been rubbished by Calciomercato.

The report claims that while there have been rumours linking him with a move to the Italian side in the last few days, Milan has no plans to sign him for free.

Mandzukic was a faithful servant for Juventus before he was declared surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri last year.

He still has football in him at the top level, but it is good news that he isn’t returning to Italy with Milan, especially as they have emerged as title challengers this season.