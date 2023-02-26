Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli now gunning for a Juventus record

The current Napoli team could beat Juventus’ record of 102 league points in a season as they continue easily winning games.

The Partenopei currently top the league standings in Italy and are doing an amazing job at the top.

Luciano Spalletti’s men do not know when they are beaten and have lost just one league game all season.

At this stage of the term, they already have 65 points from 24 league games, two more than Antonio Conte’s Juventus had in the 2013/2014 season, Football Italia reports.

As things stand, Napoli is even doing better than the black and whites of ten years ago and they could end the campaign with a record 103 points, beating that of Juve and setting a new standard in Europe’s top five leagues.

Juve FC Says

The current Napoli team is almost unstoppable and there is nothing we can do about it, instead, we should be more concerned about how many points we can get after the deductions we suffered.

From next season, we can start competing for the title again and could even win the league ahead of every other club.

We could win the Italian Cup and the Europa League this season, which should be more than enough for us.