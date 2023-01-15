Russian club mocks Juventus over Kvaratskhelia

Juventus were demolished by Napoli in their last league game and one man who stood out for the Partenopei is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian moved to Naples for just 10m euros in the summer and he is fueling their charge towards a league title.

The winger could have been playing for Juve if the Bianconeri had listened to their former manager Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

A report on Football Italia reveals the current Lazio gaffer had urged the Bianconeri to add him to their group, but his then club Rubin Kazan wanted 20m euros, a fee Juve considered too much.

After he delivered a terrific performance for Napoli against the Bianconeri in his last game, the report says Kazan posted a video of Kvaratskhelia wearing a Juve shirt on Tik Tok and captioned it: “Juve in 2021: €20m is too much for him.”

Juve FC Says

If this story is true, then missing out on the attacker is one of the biggest mistakes we have made recently and we need to avoid these types of errors of judgement.

If Sarri had run the rule over him and asked the club for the talent, we should have gotten it done, knowing he was our manager and we trusted his judgement which is why he was at the club in the first place.