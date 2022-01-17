Russian club sets asking price for player that Juventus want

Juventus is inching closer to adding Sardar Azmoun to their squad this month after Zenit Saint Petersburg set their asking price for the Iranian.

The attacker has an expiring deal at the Russian club, but Juve wants to add him to their squad this month.

Zenit had previously not been open to the idea of selling him before his deal expires, but that seems to have changed now.

Tuttosport via Il Bianconero says the Russians will allow him to move to the Allianz Stadium if Juve pays 5m euros this month.

Juve, meanwhile, doesn’t want to pay any transfer fee apart from a simple bonus and clauses that would be met if he reaches certain goals with the Bianconeri.

This has been an issue, but the report maintains that there is progress in the talks, and the deal could be done.

Juve FC Says

Adding Azmoun to our squad this month would be a major boost, considering that we need more firepower in this second half of the campaign.

Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean did badly in the first half, and Paulo Dybala is struggling to stay fit.

Azmoun has been doing well in the Russian top flight, and his experience there and in the Champions League could help him deliver at Juve.