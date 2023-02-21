Gullit
Club News

Ruud Gullit comments on Juventus 15-point deduction

February 21, 2023 - 3:30 pm

Ruud Gullit has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction for their use of capital gains and he hopes the Bianconeri have learnt their lesson.

Juve is struggling to move up on the league table now, but if the deductions are removed, they could be as high as second on the league table.

They are being punished for an offence most clubs commit, which shows how dirty the other side of football is.

Authorities are attempting to get it cleaned up and have used the Bianconeri as scapegoats.

However, Juve will continue to fight to clear its name and Gullit believes the punishment will teach them a valuable lesson and other clubs around.

He says via Football Italia:

“It’s always bad when something like this happens. You never want to face a similar situation, which should never happen in a big club like Juventus. I hope they’ve learned now.

“They were penalised and it’s a pity. The rest of Europe is not surprised and this is the worst thing. Juventus are a great club and don’t need this. I am confident they have understood.”

Juve FC Says

If we have done nothing wrong like the club claims, there is no lesson here for us to learn and we need to clear our name.

As one of the most successful clubs in Italy, we do not get the respect we deserve for putting the country on the map, which is sad.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlasic

Torino could lose another key man before the match against Juventus

February 21, 2023
Pellegrini

Juventus loanee discusses the different between German and Italian football

February 21, 2023
Costacurta

Alessandro Costacurta hits back at Allegri after he criticised pundits

February 21, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn February 21, 2023 at 4:47 pm

    we have been a non-discussion outside of Italy for years, until the latest scandal from incompetence. allegri is continuing to do that for us while you all talk about `the good old days`. We were promised a rebuild, but got a recycled old dinosaur and bargain basement players except one or two genuine world class talents that are regressing, while those at the top are massaging figures and we get the humiliation yet again. We are seen with pity in a footballing sense; while United got it right with ten hag, a fresh approach and some new players , a genuine rebuild. #BanterEra

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.