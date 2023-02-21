Ruud Gullit comments on Juventus 15-point deduction

Ruud Gullit has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction for their use of capital gains and he hopes the Bianconeri have learnt their lesson.

Juve is struggling to move up on the league table now, but if the deductions are removed, they could be as high as second on the league table.

They are being punished for an offence most clubs commit, which shows how dirty the other side of football is.

Authorities are attempting to get it cleaned up and have used the Bianconeri as scapegoats.

However, Juve will continue to fight to clear its name and Gullit believes the punishment will teach them a valuable lesson and other clubs around.

He says via Football Italia:

“It’s always bad when something like this happens. You never want to face a similar situation, which should never happen in a big club like Juventus. I hope they’ve learned now.

“They were penalised and it’s a pity. The rest of Europe is not surprised and this is the worst thing. Juventus are a great club and don’t need this. I am confident they have understood.”

Juve FC Says

If we have done nothing wrong like the club claims, there is no lesson here for us to learn and we need to clear our name.

As one of the most successful clubs in Italy, we do not get the respect we deserve for putting the country on the map, which is sad.