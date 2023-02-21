Ruud Gullit comments on Juventus 15-point deduction

Ruud Gullit has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction for their use of capital gains and he hopes the Bianconeri have learnt their lesson.
Juve is struggling to move up on the league table now, but if the deductions are removed, they could be as high as second on the league table.
They are being punished for an offence most clubs commit, which shows how dirty the other side of football is.
Authorities are attempting to get it cleaned up and have used the Bianconeri as scapegoats.
However, Juve will continue to fight to clear its name and Gullit believes the punishment will teach them a valuable lesson and other clubs around.
He says via Football Italia:
“It’s always bad when something like this happens. You never want to face a similar situation, which should never happen in a big club like Juventus. I hope they’ve learned now.
“They were penalised and it’s a pity. The rest of Europe is not surprised and this is the worst thing. Juventus are a great club and don’t need this. I am confident they have understood.”
Juve FC Says
If we have done nothing wrong like the club claims, there is no lesson here for us to learn and we need to clear our name.
As one of the most successful clubs in Italy, we do not get the respect we deserve for putting the country on the map, which is sad.
1 Comment
we have been a non-discussion outside of Italy for years, until the latest scandal from incompetence. allegri is continuing to do that for us while you all talk about `the good old days`. We were promised a rebuild, but got a recycled old dinosaur and bargain basement players except one or two genuine world class talents that are regressing, while those at the top are massaging figures and we get the humiliation yet again. We are seen with pity in a footballing sense; while United got it right with ten hag, a fresh approach and some new players , a genuine rebuild. #BanterEra