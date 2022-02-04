Ruud Gullit congratulates Juventus on adding Vlahovic to their squad

Former Serie A star, Ruud Gullit admits Juventus has made a top purchase that will serve them for years after adding Dusan Vlahovic to their squad.

The Serbian made the controversial move from Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium in the last transfer window.

He had been the best striker in Italy before making the move and he is now expected to serve Juventus well for the next few years.

The Bianconeri didn’t score enough goals in the first half of this season and Vlahovic should automatically change that for them.

Vlahovic, alongside Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, should score enough goals to lead the club back inside the Champions League places.

Gullit admits he thought the striker will leave the competition as reports linked clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal to his signature.

He said via Tuttojuve: “I heard that there was a possibility that Vlahovic would go to England, but the teams that wanted him couldn’t convince him. He wanted to stay in Italy because he feels at home with you. For Juve it was great news because they have secured a great striker for many years. Congratulations”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic showed at Fiorentina that he is a top talent. If he can do remarkably well at a smaller club, he should do even better at Juve.

With the talented forwards and midfielders that we have in the squad, he should get more than enough chances to score goals before this season ends.