Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini claims that only two Juventus stars would be able to carve a starting spot at Inter this season.

The Bianconeri had been on the Nerazzurri’s heels in the Serie A standings prior to their current slump.

Max Allegri’s men are without a win in the last four matches. This includes a defeat in the direct showdown against Inter.

During the Derby d’Italia, Simone Inzaghi’s men proved their superiority over their arch-rivals who were arguably lucky to concede just a solitary goal.

Therefore, Sabatini believes that only two Juventus players can break into Inter’s impressive starting XI while weighing in on the club’s recent displays.

“In the first half against Udinese, I saw an excellent Juve,” said the veteran TV presenter during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“Against Verona and Empoli, I didn’t like how they played.

“How many Juve players would play in Inter’s starting formation? Only two. Bremer and Szczesny.

“Danilo? He’s a player who was discarded by Guardiola at Man City before arriving at Allegri’s court.”

Curiously, Inter were on the cusp of signing Gleison Bremer in 2022 and seemingly had an agreement in hand but eventually failed to finalize the operation.

Instead, it was Juventus who raised funds by selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich and then immediately striking a deal with Torino worth 44 million euros.

As for Szczesny, Inter witnessed his prowess firsthand in the Derby d’Italia, with the Pole pulling off two superb strikes to deny Nicolo Barella and Marko Arnautovic.