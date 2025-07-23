Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini believes that new Juventus General Director Damien Comolli is an upgrade on Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Bianconeri had brought in the former Napoli director in July 2023, giving him full authority over the club’s sporting department.

Giuntoli conducted a fiesty summer transfer campaign in 2024, splashing circa €200 million on nine new signings.

But while the season began with great promise, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez failed to inspire, while the appointment of Thiago Motta proved to be a costly mistake in hindsight.

Therefore, Giuntoli paid the ultimate price for an underwhelming campaign, as he and his collaborators were relieved from their duties.

Sabatini insists Comolli is a better director than Giuntoli

(Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Juventus replaced the departing director with Comolli, and even entrusted him with more responsibilities, hand him the title of ‘General Director’.

Contrary to Giuntoli, the Frenchman has been taking things relatively slowly on the market, refusing to conduct another summer transfer frenzy.

And yet, less can be more at times, or at least this is how Sabatini sees it.

The Italian TV presenter believes that Comolli has already proved to be an upgrade on Giuntoli, despite the lack of action on the market.

“Juventus is trying to make up for a transfer market that cost €200 million last year, but despite the big cost, the team is weaker than it was a year ago,” argued Sabatini on his YouTube channel via IlBianconero.

“But now I see a transfer market full of good intentions. They’re doing a better job. Comolli, in my opinion, is better than Giuntoli, but we’ll see what happens in the end. It’s still early days.”

Would Jadon Sancho struggle for playing time at Juventus?

The journalist also discussed Jadon Sancho who emerged as a primary target for Juventus this summer.

Nevertheless, Sabatini believes the Manchester United outcast wouldn’t start for Igor Tudor in the presence of Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

“The starters are Conceicao on one side and Yildiz on the other. Sancho has missed a lot of chances, in my opinion he wouldn’t start at Juventus.”