Former Salernitana sporting director Walter Sabatini has shared his thoughts on the title race between Juventus and Inter Milan, expressing confidence that Juventus will remain in contention for the duration of the season.

Juventus recently dropped two crucial points in the title race following a 1-1 draw against Genoa. This result presents an opportunity for Inter Milan to potentially establish a four-point lead if they secure a victory in their upcoming game.

Despite the setback against Genoa and acknowledging Inter’s strong performance on and off the field, Sabatini remains steadfast in his belief that the title race this season will be closely contested. He asserts that Juventus, with the quality of their squad, will stay in the race until the end of the campaign.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“What do I think of the championship fight? It’s a beautiful and evocative challenge, which starts from two different assumptions: the first concerns Inter, which is an extraordinary team with perfect mechanisms and great prolificacy. The Nerazzurri find the opponent’s goal easily, have a very high goal average and an excellent level of play.

“Juventus is a pragmatic team, which, however, gives the impression of knowing that, sooner or later, they will win the match. It will be an open fight until the last shred of the championship. Neither Juventus nor Inter will give up. But today, there is a substantial difference with Inter: the Nerazzurri are a strong battleship, and the Bianconeri will become one.”

Juve FC Says

We have built momentum in the title race this season and everyone can predict that we will be in it for a long time.

However, our players must stay focused and continue winning one game at a time instead of watching all the predictions and other clubs’ actions.