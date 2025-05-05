Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini insists that Juventus and Bologna have both improved since parting ways with Thiago Motta.

The Italian Brazilian manager led the Emilian club to new heights last season, guiding them towards a historic Champions League qualification after finishing fifth in the Serie A table.

The Rossoblu were hoping to keep the 42-year-old at the Renato Dall’Ara, but the latter couldn’t resist the temptation of signing for the Bianconeri, so the club replaced him with Vincenzo Italiano.

Motta’s ill-fated stint

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli identified the former Inter and PSG midfielder as the ideal candidate to replace Max Allegri.

However, Motta’s stint in Turin only lasted eight months, as the club decided to sack him after a series of catastrophic results.

Igor Tudor has since managed to steady the ship, registering three wins, two draws and one defeat in his first six outings.

On Sunday, Motta’s two former employers clashed heads in a direct showdown for a Champions League spot that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bologna & Juventus improved without Thiago Motta?

According to Sabatini, both clubs are better off without the currently unemployed manager.

“It is usually said that a draw is a wasted opportunity, but this time it is the chance for Bologna and Juventus to stay in the Champions League race,” argued the journalist in his Calciomercato column.

“A 1-1 between Italiano and Tudor is a draw in everything, also considering that this Bologna seems better than last year with Thiago Motta and that Juventus is certainly better than some time ago with the Italian-Brazilian coach on the bench.

“Credit must be given to Tudor for having reinvigorated a team full of shortcomings. Of course, it was tough to watch Alberto Costa’s chance go begging from close range.”

Next weekend, Tudor will face his former club Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in yet another direct clash.